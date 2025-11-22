Washington DC — When Zohran Mamdani arrived at the White House on a gloomy Friday, many speculated he was walking into a presidential ambush. New York's incoming mayor, having previously exchanged barbs with US President Donald Trump, may have been mindful of the Oval Office treatments meted out to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy earlier this year.
The self-described Democratic socialist had previously labelled Trump a "fascist" and "despot," and the Republican leader had branded the mayor-elect a "100 percent Communist Lunatic" and suggested the New Yorker, who was born in Uganda, should be deported.
Observers of Trump and Mamdani were thus anticipating a potentially explosive summit and a highly charged media gaggle.
But, to everyone's surprise, Mamdani received praises from the US leader, avoiding expected criticism. Trump not only called his mayoral race win "a big deal" but also pledged to work with him to benefit New York's residents, referring to Mamdani as "Mr. Mayor", signalling federal funding for New York City will continue and wishing him success during his tenure leading the largest America city.
"Some of my views have changed, and we had discussions on some things. I'm going to discuss what they were, but that I feel very confident that he can do a very good job. I think he is going to surprise some conservative people, actually," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office as Mamdani stood beside him.
Mamdani, a 34-year-old housing counselor and musician-turned politician, who recently clinched the City Hall after a swift rise from obscurity, called the meeting with the US President "very productive", noting their "shared admiration and love" for the Big Apple. They told media they discussed housing affordability and the cost of groceries and utilities in New York.
Mamdani stated that many New Yorkers who had supported Trump in the 2024 presidential election "because of that focus on cost of living" also voted for him in the mayoral election.
"And I'm looking forward to working together to deliver on that affordability," he told Trump and the media.
Trump repeatedly offers support for Mamdani
Mamdani became the first Muslim and South Asian mayor of New York after defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa earlier this month, a feat Trump acknowledged as a "big deal," stressing Mamdani defeated "a lot of smart people" in the mayoral race.
When reporters asked Mamdani to comment on past remarks in which he had called Trump a "fascist" and a "despot," the US leader immediately chipped in and downplayed those remarks.
"I've been called much worse than a despot. So, it's not it's not that insulting. I think he'll change his mind after we get to working together," Trump said.
Reporters laughed as Mamdani was questioned again about his “fascist” remark regarding Trump, who repeatedly offered his support for Mamdani.
"You can just say 'yes.' It's easier than explaining it," Trump interjected. "I don't mind."
The reporters then turned to Trump and asked if he thinks Mamdani is a "jihadist," Trump responded: "No, I don't," adding, "I met with a man who's a very rational person. I met with a man who really wants to see New York be great again."
Trump also made a U-turn from his past remarks, stating he would not block federal funding to New York City, and promising "I don't think that's going to happen."
"We had a meeting today that actually surprised me. He wants to see no crime. He wants to see housing being built. He wants to see rents coming down. All things that I agree with now, we may disagree on how we get there," Trump said.
"What I really appreciate about the president is the meeting that we had focused not on places of disagreement, which there are many, and also focused on the shared purpose that we have in serving New Yorkers," Mamdani said.
"Frankly, that is something that could transform the lives of eight and a half million people who are currently struggling under a cost-of-living crisis."
Ukraine, Palestine, and 'endless wars'
The press gaggle also touched on the Ukraine war and Israel's war on Gaza. Trump mentioned resolving seven conflicts in seven months, including the May conflict between India and Pakistan.
Mamdani previously accused the US of complicity in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza. Flanking Trump, he mentioned raising it with the US leader during their discussion.
"I have spoken about the Israeli government committing genocide, and I have spoken about our government funding it," Mamdani said, adding New Yorkers want their taxes to improve affordability and not fund human rights violations.
The incoming mayor reminded reporters that New York is in "the ninth consecutive year of more than 100,000 school children being homeless," adding: "Here's a desperate need, not only for the following of human rights, but also the following through on the promises we've made."
Mamdani said his voter base had expressed fatigue about US military involvement in foreign wars, stressing, "People were tired of seeing our tax dollars fund endless wars. I also believe that we have to follow through on the international human rights, and I know that still today, those are being violated."
Despite past clashes, Trump and Mamdani aimed for an unexpected alliance, pledging cooperation, with Trump stating he'd "absolutely" feel comfortable reside in New York under Mamdani's leadership as mayor.