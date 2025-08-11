When a high-level Syrian delegation landed in Moscow on the last day of July, it marked a stunning turnaround in Russia’s ties with the war-torn country, where it backed the deposed Bashar al Assad through most of his despotic reign.

The visit by the Syrian foreign and defence ministers marked the first official trip to Russia by any official from Syria’s transitional government since the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024.

The visit unequivocally highlighted a sensitive recalibration in Russia-Syria relations, where Russia is no longer the undisputed powerbroker it once was under the Assad regime.

Moscow now faces the imperative to transition from patron to negotiated partner, a shift that necessitates safeguarding its strategic interests without the dominance it previously enjoyed.

The fall of Assad's regime in December 2024 marked a profound shift in the dynamics of Russia-Syria relations; it was a watershed moment, ending an era where Russia had been his closest international backer.

For years, Moscow was Assad’s closest ally. His continued grip on power was largely made possible by the Russian military, which carried out sustained air strikes against the opposition and civilians across cities and the countryside.

Having failed to prevent Assad's ultimate collapse, Russia now navigates a complex landscape where its previous dominance has demonstrably waned.

The July 2025 visit of the Syrian delegation to Moscow, the first official engagement with the new government, underscored this recalibration.

The Syrian leadership, while acknowledging Russia's continued strategic importance and Syria's deep reliance on Russian military and technical infrastructure, is actively pursuing a foreign policy of multi-alignment to diversify partnerships and avoid excessive reliance on any single power.

Moscow, on its part, is focusing on several key pathways to regain its footing and secure its long-term strategic interests in this evolving environment.

These include a comprehensive review and adaptation of existing bilateral agreements, an aggressive pursuit of economic opportunities in Syria's post-war reconstruction, and the institutionalisation of cooperation through a new intergovernmental commission.

Russian military bases also remain in Syria, and when opposition forces eventually seized Damascus, Assad fled —reportedly with the assistance of Russian forces—to Russia, where he lives now with his family.

Crucially, maintaining its critical military presence in Tartus and Hmeymim remains a core strategic imperative, albeit now subject to negotiation rather than assumed consent.

A new beginning



Despite the bitter history of their confrontation during the civil war, the visit by the Syrian delegation reflects a new and pragmatic approach from the transitional Syrian government under interim President Ahmed al Sharaa.

As the Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani put it, the aim was to “open a new page in bilateral relations”. According to the Syrian state agency SANA , after meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov , the Syrian delegation was also received by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin.

Notably, the new government in Damascus did not demand the immediate withdrawal of Russian forces.

Shortly after Assad’s ouster, al Sharaa said in an interview with Saudi state television channel Al Arabiya: “Russia is an important country and is considered the second most powerful in the world.”

He emphasised that Syria and Russia share strategic interests. “All Syrian weapons are of Russian origin, and many power plants are operated by Russian experts. We do not want Russia to leave Syria the way some others do.”

Just one month after Assad's fall, on January 28, a Russian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev visited Damascus. This marked the first official Russian visit since Assad’s removal.

The delegation held in-depth talks with members of the transitional government, including al Shibani and then health minister Maher al Sharaa.

In February, Putin held a phone call with Ahmed al Sharaa, which the Kremlin described as “constructive and businesslike”.