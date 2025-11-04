The US has said that it might be forced to shut down the airspace in certain parts of the country if the government shutdown continues into next week.

"If you bring us to a week from today, Democrats, you will see mass chaos," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told a press briefing on Tuesday in Washington, DC, seeking to blame the Democrats for the shutdown, which has almost set a new record for the longest shutdown ever in US history.

"You will see mass flight delays. You'll see mass cancelations, and you may see us close certain parts of the airspace, because we just cannot manage it because we don't have the air traffic controllers," he noted.

Staffing shortages affect nearly half of all major air traffic control stations, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

While the closure is in effect, air traffic controllers must work unpaid.

The Federal Aviation Administration estimated that 13,000 air traffic controllers are now working unpaid.

According to the administration, 80 percent of employees in the New York area called out of work on Friday.

Day 35 of shutdown

Duffy warned last month that if air traffic controllers failed to report for work, they might be let go.