The UN has said it opposes any change in the Gaza-Israel border after the Israeli military chief reportedly declared a new border in the territory.

Israel’s reported adoption of the so-called "yellow line" from US President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan as a new border appears to go "against the spirit and the letter” of the agreement, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Tuesday.

He affirmed that the UN "firmly stands against any change of the borders of Gaza and Israel," clarifying that when the UN discusses Gaza, it refers to the original boundary, "not the one within the yellow line."

The comments follow a statement by Israeli Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir, who reportedly said the "yellow line is now the new border of Gaza." Zamir also said Israel would maintain "operational control over extensive parts of Gaza."