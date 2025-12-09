Hamas has said that the Gaza ceasefire plan cannot proceed to its second phase as long as Israeli "violations" persist and called on mediators to pressure Israel to respect the agreement.

Hamas political bureau member Hossam Badran on Tuesday accused Israel of failing to respect the Gaza ceasefire deal, noting that under its terms, Israel should have reopened the Rafah crossing with Egypt and increased the volume of aid entering the territory.

He urged the US-led mediators to pressure Israel "to complete the implementation of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement".

The ceasefire, in effect since October 10, halted Israel’s brutal war on Gaza, but it remains fragile as Israel continues its violations.

Meanwhile, an Israeli official said that authorities would allow the Allenby crossing on the Israeli-controlled border between Jordan and the occupied West Bank to reopen on Wednesday to aid trucks destined for Gaza for the first time since late September.

Restricted aid despite the deal