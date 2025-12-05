MIDDLE EAST
1 min read
Israeli forces confiscate five historical artefacts in the occupied West Bank
Israeli army raids a mountainous area and seizes Byzantine-era historical columns from an archaeological site, according to eyewitnesses.
Israeli forces confiscate five historical artefacts in the occupied West Bank
Ruins at the archaeological site of Sebastia, west of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on November 30, 2025 / AFP
December 5, 2025

Israeli forces confiscated five historical artefacts yesterday in the town of Al-Mazra'a ash-Sharqiya, northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, according to eyewitnesses.

The Israeli army, accompanied by Israeli Civil Administration teams, raided a mountainous area in the town and seized five Byzantine-era historical columns from an archaeological site, eyewitnesses said.

Recent Israeli media reports claimed the columns were confiscated on allegations that Palestinians were constructing buildings in the area and damaging historical artefacts.

RECOMMENDED

Palestinian Tourism and Antiquities Minister Hani al-Hayek has said that Israeli attacks have completely or partially destroyed 316 archaeological and historical sites, noting that the attacks are "war crimes aimed at erasing Palestine's history."

Muayyad Shaban, head of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, said earlier that Israel plans to confiscate 4,600 dunams (1,137 acres) of land in the towns of Sebastia and Burqa near Nablus in the West Bank under the pretext of protecting archaeological sites.

RelatedTRT World - Israel announces illegal move to seize historic West Bank site as settlers erect new outpost
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians
US pauses green card lottery programme after MIT professor, Brown University killings
Rubio outlines plan for Gaza governance, international force to follow