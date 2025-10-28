The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said that the planned handover of the body of an Israeli captive would be postponed due to Israel’s ceasefire violations.

"Any Israeli escalation will hinder search and excavation operations and the retrieval of bodies, which will delay the return of the occupiers’ dead," the group’s armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hamas had planned to transfer the remains of an Israeli captive at 8 pm local time under the ceasefire deal.

Al-Qassam said later on Tuesday that it had recovered the bodies of two Israeli captives during search operations carried out earlier in the day.

In a post on Telegram, the group said it had retrieved the bodies of Amiram Cooper and Sahar Baruch.

Al-Qassam did not provide further details about the captives, and Israel has not commented on the report.