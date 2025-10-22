The Pakistan Navy has seized a record amount of narcotics worth more than $972 million in the Arabian Sea, the US Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) said.

The CMF said in a statement on Tuesday that the operation was carried out by Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Yarmook, which was part of the Saudi-led Combined Task Force (CTF) 150's Focused Operation AL MASMAK.

"Over a 48-hour period, PNS Yarmook conducted boarding operations of two dhows; neither vessel was transmitting on Automatic Identification System (AIS) or displaying any external markings, and both were subsequently identified as having no nationality," it said.

On October 18, the crew boarded the first dhow and seized more than two tonnes of crystal methamphetamine (ICE) with an estimated street value of $822.4 million. Less than two days later, they intercepted another dhow carrying 350 kg of ICE worth $140 million and 50 kg of cocaine worth $10 million, according to the statement.

The seized narcotics were tested and later disposed of, it said.

CMF, however, did not mention the exact location of the seizure.

“The success of this focused operation highlights the importance of the multinational collaboration,” said Royal Saudi Naval Forces Commodore Fahad Aljoiad, commander of CTF 150.