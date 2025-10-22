ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
Pakistan Navy seizes drugs worth nearly $1B in Arabian Sea
The operation intercepted two stateless vessels carrying crystal meth and cocaine, the US-led maritime coalition said.
Pakistan Navy seizes drugs worth nearly $1B in Arabian Sea
Pakistan Navy's 9th Multinational Maritime Exercise in the Arabian Sea on 11th February 2025. / Reuters Archive
October 22, 2025

The Pakistan Navy has seized a record amount of narcotics worth more than $972 million in the Arabian Sea, the US Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) said.

The CMF said in a statement on Tuesday that the operation was carried out by Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Yarmook, which was part of the Saudi-led Combined Task Force (CTF) 150's Focused Operation AL MASMAK.

"Over a 48-hour period, PNS Yarmook conducted boarding operations of two dhows; neither vessel was transmitting on Automatic Identification System (AIS) or displaying any external markings, and both were subsequently identified as having no nationality," it said.

On October 18, the crew boarded the first dhow and seized more than two tonnes of crystal methamphetamine (ICE) with an estimated street value of $822.4 million. Less than two days later, they intercepted another dhow carrying 350 kg of ICE worth $140 million and 50 kg of cocaine worth $10 million, according to the statement.

The seized narcotics were tested and later disposed of, it said.

CMF, however, did not mention the exact location of the seizure.

“The success of this focused operation highlights the importance of the multinational collaboration,” said Royal Saudi Naval Forces Commodore Fahad Aljoiad, commander of CTF 150.

RECOMMENDED

“PNS Yarmook has had one of the most successful narcotics seizures for CMF, which is directly attributed to the expertise and collaboration of our naval forces within the organisation,” he added.

Launched on October 16, Operation AL MASMAK involved coordinated participation from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, France, Spain, and the US.

The Combined Maritime Forces, comprising 47 partner nations, works to uphold the international rules-based maritime order, ensuring stability and security across 3.2 million square miles of vital sea lanes.

RelatedTRT World - Pakistan Coast Guards seize over $21 M worth of narcotics

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets