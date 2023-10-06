WORLD
1 MIN READ
Pakistan Coast Guards seize over $21 M worth of narcotics
In an intelligence-led mission, Pakistan Coast Guards thwarted drug smugglers near the Arabian Sea.
Pakistan Coast Guards seize over $21 M worth of narcotics
The smugglers fled and left the narcotics in their vehicle during the operation / Photo: Getty Images.
October 6, 2023

The Pakistan Coast Guards have seized 800 kilograms of narcotics worth $21.84 million on the international market in an intelligence-based operation in a coastal city near the Arabian Sea in southwestern Balochistan province.

“In an intelligence-based counter-narcotics operation, Pakistan Coast Guards seized approximately 743 kg of hashish and 57 kg of meth ice from a vehicle in Gawadar,” a statement from the coastal security forces said on Friday, without specifying the date of the seizure.

During the operation in Gwadar, the smugglers fled, leaving the narcotics in their vehicle, the statement added.

Recommended

According to the statement, the seized narcotics have an estimated international market value of $21.84 million.

RelatedEcuador seizes 14 tonnes of drugs in record haul
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington