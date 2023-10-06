The Pakistan Coast Guards have seized 800 kilograms of narcotics worth $21.84 million on the international market in an intelligence-based operation in a coastal city near the Arabian Sea in southwestern Balochistan province.

“In an intelligence-based counter-narcotics operation, Pakistan Coast Guards seized approximately 743 kg of hashish and 57 kg of meth ice from a vehicle in Gawadar,” a statement from the coastal security forces said on Friday, without specifying the date of the seizure.

During the operation in Gwadar, the smugglers fled, leaving the narcotics in their vehicle, the statement added.