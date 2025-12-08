A second flight carrying Iranians deported from the United States has left America, Iranian officials said, as Washington planned to send hundreds of prisoners back to the Islamic Republic.

The deportations come as tensions remain high between Iran and the US after America bombed Iranian nuclear sites during Tehran's 12-day war with Israel in June.

A report published on Monday by the Mizan news agency, the official channel of Iran's judiciary, quoted Iranian foreign ministry official Mojtaba Shasti Karimi acknowledging the deportation of 55 Iranians.

“These individuals announced their willingness to return following the continuation of anti-immigration and discriminatory policy against foreign nationals, particularly Iranians, by the United States,” Karimi said.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei also said on Sunday there were plans for 55 Iranians to return to Tehran.