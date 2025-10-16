Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has denounced what he called "coups d'etat orchestrated by the CIA" shortly after US President Donald Trump said he had authorised covert operations in Venezuela and was considering strikes on land against alleged drug cartels.

"No to war in the Caribbean... No to regime change... No to coups d'etat orchestrated by the CIA," Maduro said on Wednesday during an address to a committee formed after Washington deployed warships in the Caribbean for what it described as an anti-drug mission.

Trump confirmed earlier reports that he had granted the CIA legal authority to conduct operations in Venezuela, a move the New York Times said was made through a "presidential finding" allowing lethal and clandestine activities.

Pressed by reporters on whether the authorisation permitted an assassination attempt on Maduro, Trump declined to answer directly.

"I don't want to answer a question like that. That's a ridiculous question for me to be given... But I think Venezuela is feeling heat, and a lot of other countries are feeling heat too," he said.

The president added that the decision was made because Venezuela had "emptied their prisons and mental institutions into the United States" and was responsible for drug trafficking.

"They were down and dirty," Trump said.

"A lot of the Venezuelan drugs come in through the sea, but we're going to stop them by land also."