AMERICAS
2 min read
Venezuela's Maduro decries 'CIA-orchestrated coups' after Trump authorises covert action
Venezuelan president condemns US aggression as Trump confirms he authorised the CIA to operate in Venezuela and considers strikes against alleged drug cartels.
Venezuela's Maduro decries 'CIA-orchestrated coups' after Trump authorises covert action
Maduro denounces "CIA-orchestrated coups" after Trump confirms he authorised covert operations in Venezuela. / Reuters
October 16, 2025

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has denounced what he called "coups d'etat orchestrated by the CIA" shortly after US President Donald Trump said he had authorised covert operations in Venezuela and was considering strikes on land against alleged drug cartels.

"No to war in the Caribbean... No to regime change... No to coups d'etat orchestrated by the CIA," Maduro said on Wednesday during an address to a committee formed after Washington deployed warships in the Caribbean for what it described as an anti-drug mission.

Trump confirmed earlier reports that he had granted the CIA legal authority to conduct operations in Venezuela, a move the New York Times said was made through a "presidential finding" allowing lethal and clandestine activities.

Pressed by reporters on whether the authorisation permitted an assassination attempt on Maduro, Trump declined to answer directly.

"I don't want to answer a question like that. That's a ridiculous question for me to be given... But I think Venezuela is feeling heat, and a lot of other countries are feeling heat too," he said.

The president added that the decision was made because Venezuela had "emptied their prisons and mental institutions into the United States" and was responsible for drug trafficking.

"They were down and dirty," Trump said.

"A lot of the Venezuelan drugs come in through the sea, but we're going to stop them by land also."

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Trump authorises CIA covert action in Venezuela

The New York Times reported that the CIA could act unilaterally or alongside the US military, which has deployed about 10,000 troops across the Caribbean, mainly in Puerto Rico, supported by several Navy warships and a submarine.

Officials told the paper that military plans have been drawn up for potential strikes inside Venezuela.

It remains unclear whether any CIA missions have yet been conducted under the directive.

At least 27 people have been killed in recent US operations targeting Venezuelan boats alleged to be carrying narcotics, according to officials.

Maduro rejected the US claims and ordered military drills across the country’s major cities, saying he was mobilising the army, police, and civilian militias to defend Venezuela’s "mountains, coasts, schools, hospitals, factories, and markets."

"The US calls us 'narcoterrorists' without proof," Maduro said.

"But Venezuela will stand and resist."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout