Egypt has called for urgent action by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to authorise an international peacekeeping mission in Gaza, warning that delays could derail the fragile US-backed peace roadmap.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told UAE's The National on Monday that Cairo supports the creation of an international stabilisation force and a "Board of Peace" to coordinate aid and oversee reconstruction in the war-stricken enclave.
The proposed plan, part of a US-led initiative introduced by President Donald Trump, envisions a phased process following the October 10 ceasefire, including Palestinian resistance group Hamas's disarmament and the deployment of a multinational force.
Abdelatty stressed that Gaza must remain under Palestinian administration, but that a UN resolution was vital to confer "legitimacy" and define the peacekeepers' mandate.
"The mission should be peacekeeping, not peace-enforcing," he said, adding that the international stabilisation force and "Board of Peace" — expected to include figures such as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair — would also assist with policing, governance and the delivery of international aid.
The comments come amid US concerns over potential instability, as Vice President JD Vance's recent visit to Israel coincided with fears that Netanyahu could end the ceasefire and resume the war.