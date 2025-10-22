Egypt has called for urgent action by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to authorise an international peacekeeping mission in Gaza, warning that delays could derail the fragile US-backed peace roadmap.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told UAE's The National on Monday that Cairo supports the creation of an international stabilisation force and a "Board of Peace" to coordinate aid and oversee reconstruction in the war-stricken enclave.

The proposed plan, part of a US-led initiative introduced by President Donald Trump, envisions a phased process following the October 10 ceasefire, including Palestinian resistance group Hamas's disarmament and the deployment of a multinational force.

Abdelatty stressed that Gaza must remain under Palestinian administration, but that a UN resolution was vital to confer "legitimacy" and define the peacekeepers' mandate.