The Palestinian Government Media Office in Gaza announced on Tuesday that only 986 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have entered the enclave since the ceasefire took effect, significantly below the number agreed under the ceasefire arrangement.

The media office said that a total of 6,600 trucks were supposed to enter Gaza by Monday evening.

The average number of trucks that have entered Gaza since the ceasefire took effect does not exceed 89, out of the 600 trucks that are supposed to enter each day, according to the statement.

“This reflects the continuation of the Israeli occupation’s policy of suffocation, starvation and humanitarian blackmail imposed on more than 2.4 million residents in Gaza.”

Fourteen trucks carrying cooking gas and 28 loaded with solar fuel entered the enclave for the operations of bakeries, hospitals, generators and other vital services.