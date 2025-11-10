Russia has said it was delusional to think Ukraine could win the war, while Moscow's army said it had captured three more villages on the sprawling front line.

Both sides are heavily entrenched, almost four years after Russia launched its all-out invasion of Ukraine.

"The Europeans believe that Ukraine can win the war and secure its interests through military means," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"This is the deepest delusion indulged in by the Kiev regime. The situation on the front indicates the opposite," he said in a briefing call with reporters.

The Russian defence ministry said on Monday it had seized the villages of Slodkie and Nove in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine and Gnativka in the Donetsk region.

Peskov said the war would only end "when Russia achieves the objectives it set at the beginning".

Moscow has said it is fighting to protect Russian speakers in the east of Ukraine, to prevent the NATO military bloc moving eastwards and to remove "neo-Nazis" from power in Ukraine, all of which have been rejected as baseless by Kiev and its Western partners.