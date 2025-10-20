US
'I don't like you either' — Trump takes shot at Australian envoy Kevin Rudd
Trump takes a swipe at Australian ambassador to US while seated across from him, following a question about the ambassador's prior critical remarks, including calling Trump "most destructive president in history".
Ambassador Kevin Rudd was part of delegation that joined PM Albanese for a meeting with Trump at the White House. / Reuters
October 20, 2025

US President Donald Trump has expressed disdain towards Australia's ambassador, former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, as the two sat face-to-face across the cabinet table in the White House.

Trump and his top aides were meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday in an otherwise friendly meeting that confirmed a deal on submarines.

Asked by a reporter how he felt about Rudd's previous criticism of the US president, Trump said "maybe he'll like to apologise."

Turning to Albanese at his side, Trump said, "Did an ambassador say something bad about me? Don’t tell me. Where is he, is he still working for you?"

Albanese pointed out Rudd, who was sitting on the other side of the table.

"You said bad?" Trump asked Rudd.

Albanese smiled awkwardly before gesturing to Rudd, who was sitting directly in front of them.

Rudd began to explain, "That was before I took this position, Mr. President."

Trump cut him off, saying, "I don't like you either. I don't. And I probably never will."

Officials from the two allies laughed before another reporter quickly asked a new question.

RelatedTRT World - Trump signs deal on rare earths with PM Albanese, says Australia will get nuclear submarines

'Traitor to the West'

Rudd, a former prime minister from Albanese's Labor Party, was sharply critical of Trump in social media postings while Trump was out of office.

Rudd called Trump, whose supporters rioted at the US Capitol after his 2020 election defeat, the "most destructive president in history" and a "traitor to the West" who "drags America and democracy through the mud."

Rudd deleted the comments after Trump won back the White House.

Rudd, a Mandarin-speaking former career diplomat, had been tapped as ambassador during Joe Biden's presidency, with Australia hoping his expertise on China would gain him influence in Washington.

Trump last year during the campaign called Rudd "nasty" and said he would not last long as ambassador, in an interview with hard-right British politician Nigel Farage.

