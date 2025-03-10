Syria has announced signing of a deal between President Ahmed Alsharaa and SDF – Syrian branch of YPG/PKK terror group — which establishes ceasefire across the Arab country while emphasising the unity of Syria's territory.

The agreement stipulates territorial unity through integration into the institutions of the Syrian Arab Republic and rejects partition, said the Syrian Presidency’s X account on Monday that also posted a photo of the signing ceremony.

The text of the signed agreement was also included in the post, which stated that the agreement "guarantees the participation and representation of Syrians in political processes and state institutions on the basis of merit, regardless of their religious and ethnic origins."

It adding that "the Kurdish community is an essential component of the Syrian state and the Syrian state guarantees its citizenship and all its constitutional rights".

The text of the deal also included: