DIPLOMACY & FOREIGN POLICY
1 min read
UN nuclear inspectors return to Iran as watchdog urges deeper cooperation
IAEA remains in regular contact with Tehran, continues working toward a "full return" to normal verification activities, Director General Rafael Grossi says.
UN nuclear inspectors return to Iran as watchdog urges deeper cooperation
Saying that they remain in regular contact with Tehran, Grossi said they continue working toward a "full return" to normal verification activities. / Reuters
November 19, 2025

UN nuclear agency inspectors carried out inspections at facilities in Iran that remained unaffected by June’s attacks, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said, calling for greater engagement to restore full oversight.

Director General Rafael Grossi said he reported on the IAEA's ongoing efforts to uphold nuclear safety, security and safeguards worldwide during the agency's Board of Governors meeting earlier on Wednesday.

He said: "Our inspectors are back in Iran and have carried out inspections at facilities unaffected by June’s attacks, but more engagement is needed to restore full inspections."

Saying that they remain in regular contact with Tehran, Grossi said they continue working toward a "full return" to normal verification activities.

RECOMMENDED

Turning to the situation in Ukraine, the director general said recent repairs to the Dniprovska and Ferosplavna power lines ended a month of loss of off-site electricity to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

"As always, the IAEA continues (to focus on) delivering results, guided by science and cooperation, for the benefit of all," he added.

RelatedTRT World - Iran says uranium enrichment has stopped after strikes on nuclear sites
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package