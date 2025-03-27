The governing AK Party spokesperson also rejects claims that the government is targeting peaceful demonstrators.

Türkiye’s AK Party Spokesperson Omer Celik has emphasised the importance of distinguishing between democratic demonstrations and criminal activity amid the ongoing protests following the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.

"We respect democratic protests as long as they follow the constitution and the law," Celik said during a press briefing at the AK Party headquarters on Thursday.

He warned that criminal groups were infiltrating the protests with the aim of undermining legitimate demonstrations and provoking unrest.

"It is clear that certain organised groups are exploiting the situation to create chaos. Security forces are there to ensure public order and prevent criminal elements from hijacking these demonstrations," he noted.

Rejecting claims that the government is targeting peaceful demonstrators, Celik stressed: "We distinguish between democratic protest and vandalism.”

“No one has the right to engage in violence, attack security personnel, or destroy public property under the guise of protesting," he said.

CHP’s internal crisis and corruption allegations

Celik also took aim at the Republican People’s Party (CHP), accusing it of covering up corruption scandals and using protests as a distraction from its internal crisis.

"Even CHP members themselves have long spoken about corruption within their own municipalities. The party’s headquarters, however, has remained silent," he said.

He criticised CHP Chairman Ozgur Ozel, suggesting that his leadership struggles were dictating his political decisions.

"It is clear that the CHP chairman is under political tutelage, and this pressure comes from within his own party," Celik stated.

He argued that CHP’s leadership crisis had become a bigger concern than any external opposition.