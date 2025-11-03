Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed massacres in Sudan's Al Fasher, saying that the African country's territorial integrity and sovereignty should be protected.

“No one who carries a heart in their chest—not a stone—can accept massacres against civilians in Sudan's Al Fasher in recent days. We cannot remain silent about this,” Erdogan said in his opening remarks at the 41st session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul on Monday.

He underlined that Sudan's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence should be protected, and it is important to stand by the Sudanese people, urging the international Muslim community to take responsibility in ending the bloodshed.

“It is crucial that we stand by the people of Sudan in these difficult days, continuing our humanitarian assistance and development support,” Erdogan added.

“Israel has a very bad record”