WORLD
1 min read
Myanmar declares national mourning for 7 days over deadly earthquake
Death toll from earthquake exceeds 1,700, with more than 3,400 injured.
Myanmar declares national mourning for 7 days over deadly earthquake
View of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of a strong earthquake, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 31, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
March 31, 2025

Myanmar on Monday declared seven days of national mourning over a powerful earthquake of a 7.7-magnitude that struck central Myanmar on Friday.

The national flag will be flown at half-staff as part of the mourning, according to the state-run MRTV.

The death toll from the earthquake has exceeded 1,700, with more than 3,400 injured and over 300 missing.

Recommended

Meanwhile, Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar’s junta ruler, held a phone talk with the Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday. Both sides discussed the impact of the earthquake and rescue and relief efforts.

Russia, India, China, Thailand, the UN, UAE and others have sent specialist search and rescue teams alongside humanitarian aid.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan