The Indonesian Navy said it has prepared three hospital-assistance ships for deployment on a humanitarian mission in Gaza, state-run Antara News reported.

“The Navy currently operates three hospital-assistance ships … In principle, all three are ready for deployment and humanitarian operations,” the head of the Naval Information Service, First Admiral Tunggul, said on Tuesday.

Mentioning that these ships are equipped with medical facilities and carry onboard helicopters to support patient evacuation, he said that the navy is standing by orders from the navy commander and the government to dispatch the vessels.

On Monday, Navy Commander General Agus Subiyanto announced that the military had prepared C-130 Hercules transport aircraft and navy vessels for the peacekeeping mission in Gaza.