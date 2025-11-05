The US Supreme Court has heard arguments for President Donald Trump's tariffs case, as justices voiced doubts about the legality of the penalties imposed by the president against most foreign countries.

On Wednesday, Solicitor General D John Sauer, who defended Trump's policy, was questioned by conservative and liberal justices about how the Trump administration implemented the tariffs, which they claimed violate Congress' taxing authority.

Trump did not have the legal power under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose fentanyl taxes on goods from Canada, China and Mexico, as well as reciprocal duties on imports from US trading partners, according to previous lower court rulings.

The rulings were suspended by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, giving the Trump administration time to appeal to the Supreme Court.

"These are regulatory tariffs. They are not revenue-raising tariffs," said Sauer, who defended the tariff policy that is based on the authority to control international trade.

“The fact that they raise revenue was only incidental," he said.

One of the three liberal judges on the Court, Sonia Sotomayor, told Sauer: “You say tariffs are not taxes, but that’s exactly what they are. They’re generating money from American citizens, revenue," adding that only Trump has utilised the IEEPA to levy tariffs.

One of the six conservative justices, Neil Gorsuch, questioned Sauer about Trump's unilateral imposition of the tariffs without congressional approval, citing an international emergency.

“What happens when the president simply vetoes legislation to take these powers back?" Gorsuch asked.

Sauer was also under pressure from other conservatives, including Chief Justice John Roberts and justices Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Samuel Alito.

The justices questioned Sauer for more than an hour before Neal Katyal, the plaintiffs' attorney, started presenting his case.

"Tariffs are taxes," Katyal began, reiterating the point that several justices had brought up against Sauer. “Our founders gave that taxing power to Congress alone.”