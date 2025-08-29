The president was quick to respond to the ruling, affirming that the tariffs remain in effect and stating that the ruling was "incorrect."

"ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT! Today, a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end," Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump said that if the tariffs were ever removed, it would be a "total disaster" for the country.

"It would make us financially weak, and we have to be strong. The USA will no longer tolerate enormous Trade Deficits and unfair Tariffs and Non-Tariff Trade Barriers imposed by other Countries, friend or foe, that undermine our Manufacturers, Farmers, and everyone else," he said.

He said that if the ruling stands, it would destroy the country, stressing that the tariffs help US workers and products made in the US.

The Trump administration invoked IEEPA by declaring national emergencies related to trade deficits and illegal activities like drug trafficking.

During oral arguments in July, government lawyers defended the tariffs as being within presidential emergency powers, while opponents characterised the penalties as constitutional overreach that bypassed Congress's exclusive trade and taxation authority.