A new agreement between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog does not guarantee inspectors' access to Iranian nuclear sites, and Tehran wants further talks on how inspections are carried out, the country's foreign minister said on Wednesday.
Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reached a deal on Tuesday on resuming inspections at sites including those bombed by the US and Israel, but gave no specifics, and Tehran said the deal was off if international sanctions were re-imposed.
"I have to reiterate the agreement does not currently provide access to IAEA inspectors, apart from the Bushehr nuclear plant," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told state TV in an interview.
"Based on reports that Iran will issue in the future, the nature of access will have to be discussed at an appropriate time," he added.
Diplomats said the devil would be in the details of Tuesday's agreement. No joint press conference was held in Cairo to provide details on what the IAEA has been calling "modalities" regarding the resumption of inspections.
‘Technical document’
The agreement comes against the backdrop of an ongoing threat by European powers to re-impose international sanctions against Iran that were lifted under a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers.
The IAEA's Grossi said in a statement on Wednesday that the "technical document" agreed provided for "a clear understanding of the procedures for inspection, notifications, and implementation..."
"These include all facilities and installations in Iran and also contemplates the required reporting on all the attacked facilities, including the nuclear material present at those."
While Iran's enrichment sites have been badly damaged or destroyed, it is less clear what has happened to the stockpile, which includes uranium enriched to up to 60 percent purity, a short step from the roughly 90 percent required for weapons-grade.
Araghchi said the IAEA's board of governors' meeting on Wednesday would be crucial concerning how cooperation with the IAEA develops.