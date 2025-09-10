ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Inspection or no inspection? Iran, IAEA differ on access to nuclear facilities
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi says the agreed “technical document” sets out clear procedures for inspections, notifications, and implementation, ensuring transparency in nuclear oversight.
Inspection or no inspection? Iran, IAEA differ on access to nuclear facilities
Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi and IAEA chief Rafael Grossi sign a deal to resume cooperation at Tahrir Palace in Cairo, September 9, 2025. / AP
September 10, 2025

A new agreement between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog does not guarantee inspectors' access to Iranian nuclear sites, and Tehran wants further talks on how inspections are carried out, the country's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reached a deal on Tuesday on resuming inspections at sites including those bombed by the US and Israel, but gave no specifics, and Tehran said the deal was off if international sanctions were re-imposed.

"I have to reiterate the agreement does not currently provide access to IAEA inspectors, apart from the Bushehr nuclear plant," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told state TV in an interview.

"Based on reports that Iran will issue in the future, the nature of access will have to be discussed at an appropriate time," he added.

Diplomats said the devil would be in the details of Tuesday's agreement. No joint press conference was held in Cairo to provide details on what the IAEA has been calling "modalities" regarding the resumption of inspections.

RelatedTRT World - IAEA returns to Iran, but no deal yet on inspections

‘Technical document’

Recommended

The agreement comes against the backdrop of an ongoing threat by European powers to re-impose international sanctions against Iran that were lifted under a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers.

The IAEA's Grossi said in a statement on Wednesday that the "technical document" agreed provided for "a clear understanding of the procedures for inspection, notifications, and implementation..."

"These include all facilities and installations in Iran and also contemplates the required reporting on all the attacked facilities, including the nuclear material present at those."

While Iran's enrichment sites have been badly damaged or destroyed, it is less clear what has happened to the stockpile, which includes uranium enriched to up to 60 percent purity, a short step from the roughly 90 percent required for weapons-grade.

Araghchi said the IAEA's board of governors' meeting on Wednesday would be crucial concerning how cooperation with the IAEA develops.

RelatedTRT World - IAEA chief warns of rising nuclear armament
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israeli air strike on Iranian prison an 'apparent war crime', says rights group
Lebanon's Aoun tells Iran envoy: No armed groups or foreign-backed forces allowed
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Iran’s Defence Supreme Council signals a wartime shift in power
By Mohammad Eslami
Iran-Israel tensions may spark wider war, warns Turkish intelligence academy
Iran warns US will be held accountable for attacks on nuclear sites in future talks
Nuclear meet, unclear outcome: Why Iran-E3 meet did not make much headway?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel