Gazoz remains one of Turkey's favourite drinks for decades
Gazoz was first founded during the Ottoman era and was a must-have drink for the children and teenagers between the years of the 1940s-1980s.
Almost every region of Turkey has its own Gazoz and the drink now comes in a wide variety of flavours to choose from. / AA Archive
September 16, 2018

It has been decades since Gazoz became a casual drink in Turkey and what is interesting about the fizzy drink is that it continues to be one of the most favourite beverages for the people of all ages across the country. 

These days, it is mass produced and one of the leading brands Uludag, says sales have increased so much that it has to keep up with a demand of more than 5 million bottles a day.

Almost every region of Turkey has its own Gazoz and the drink now comes in a wide variety of flavours to choose from.

"In the year of 1955, I think I was about 13 years old when I first drank Gazoz. On my way to school and after school I would be sure to have one and offer some to my friends," says Ali Ihsan Mustanoglu.

TRT World's Nazli Yilmaz reports from Istanbul.

