Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday is scheduled to brief parliamentary members from the governing AK Party on the on-going investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul three weeks ago.

Khashoggi, a prominent critic of the Saudi leadership and at the time of his death a columnist for The Washington Post, disappeared after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

After more then two weeks of denying any knowledge of his fate, Riyadh on Saturday admitted he was killed inside the consular building.

Turkish sources say authorities have an audio recording purportedly documenting the killing of the 59-year-old, which Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al Jubeir on Sunday acknowledged was "murder."

Top US officials are in region to address Khashoggi case

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh and discussed "combating terrorist financing, implementing Iran sanctions, Saudi economic issues and the Khashoggi investigation," according to the US Treasury Department Spokesman Tony Sayegh.

Mnuchin cancelled his speaking engagement at a high-profile Saudi investment conference on Tuesday, as did two dozen other top speakers.

CIA Director Gina Haspel was traveling to Turkey on Monday to help investigate the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, two sources familiar with the matter said, as security agencies examined what role the Saudi crown prince may have played in the case.

Khashoggi, who was living in Washington, disappeared after entering the consulate to get documents for his forthcoming marriage.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump said that he was still not satisfied with what he has heard from Saudi Arabia about the Khashoggi's killing, but did not want to lose investment from Riyadh.

TRT World'sOubai Shahbandar reports on whether Khashoggi's saga will affect US-Saudi relations.