Tunisia’s newly passed anti-racism law marks a historic advance in the MENA region while its two North African neighbours lag behind on a mostly unspoken issue.

Tunisia's parliament confirmed a law criminalising racial discrimination adopted on October 9, in a historic move for the country’s black minority rights.

Under this new legislation, offenders can be jailed for one month and fined $350 for racist language, while those guilty of inciting hatred, making racist threats, spreading and advocating racism or supporting a racist organisation can face one to three years in prison and fines of up to $1,050.

With this first-of-its-kindlaw in the Arab world, Tunisia again proved itself a pioneer in human rights throughout the region.

It was the first Arab and Muslim country to abolish slavery in 1846.

“Tunisia has today acknowledged officially that a disease [racism] exists and something must be done,” commented Saadia Mosbah, head of Mnemty My Dream, an anti-racism organisation that advocated extensively for the legislation.

“The law is a first milestone in the fight against racial discrimination.”

The groundbreaking step should reflect shifting attitudes toward a largely taboo subject, yet real progress must be seen at the societal level in order to match what is, for now, only legislation.

“In Tunisia laws are passed more quickly than what it takes to change the mentality as well as the historical and cultural heritage,” said Maha Abdelhamid, co-founder of the Association for Equality and Development (ADAM), the first group for the rights of black people established in Tunisia.

“We stay vigilant and make sure the law will be applied,” she added.

Although no official data based on skin colour exist, estimates say Tunisia’s black minority account for 10-15 percent of the population, and there are between 6,000 and 6,500 African students currently living in the country.

Will society adapt to the new law?

Discrimination against black people remains a deep-rooted issue throughout Tunisia. Some towns in the south of Tunisia even have separate school buses for black children.

Tunisians of darker skin and other black Africans are often subjected to racial slurs like “kahlouch” and “wassif”–pejorative terms to identify a black person-and face social stigma, discrimination and even violence. Those who complain of racial abuse to the police typically find no law to protect them.

“In the future when a black person in Tunisia is discriminated against or harassed, will he be able to make a complaint? Will the authorities listen to him?” questioned the ADAM veteran who has a focused interest on Tunisian blacks.

Activists denounce the fact that black Tunisians are also under-represented in public life, citing the absence of black politicians, businessmen or celebrities as another sign of latent racism.

In spite of this, many Tunisians would claim they have no problem with black people, which implicitly dismisses the de facto pervasive prejudice that people have long carried as a result of the country’s history of slavery.

Back in 2014, Mosbah led a caravan across southern Tunisia, trying to generate a national debate about racial discrimination and legacies of slavery.

To date, the denial of racism is common in society up to to the highest levels of government. Ahead of the vote, one parliamentary member, Faycel Tebini, reportedly denied the existence of racial discrimination in Tunisia.

Mnemty’s director remarked with disdain that other MPs did not just deny the presence of racism as a problem, but inferred it was an issue brought up by Europe to interfere in Tunisia’s affairs.

She brought up the weak turnout of parliamentarians voting on the anti-racism law, saying that only 127 out of the total 217 MPs in the Tunisian Parliament came to vote.

“The law was voted by the majority of those present with 40 percent of the parliamentarians absent. Those who turned up were much fewer than we hoped,” stated the prominent anti-racist activist, noting that the disappointing participationis a real indicator of Tunisia’s mix of stances on the issue.

Arab Spring effect

Since the 2011 revolution, civil society groups have pressured the government to pass anti-discrimination legislation geared at protecting racial minorities, particularly black Tunisians and sub-Saharan Africans. The law's draft emerged following a series of racially motivated aggressions in recent years.

One highly publicised case accelerated the process of drafting and discussion of the law.

In 2016, a Tunisian girl, Sabrina, was verbally abused on the main Habib Bourguiba Avenue in downtown Tunis and turned away when she reported the incident to the police due to “the lack of a specific law” against racism.

In December of the same year, three black African students were stabbed at a train station in Tunis. Amid protests in reaction to the assault, Prime Minister Youssef Chahed urged parliament to ratify the draft law criminalising racial discrimination.

That said, the road to implementing the law and ensuring equality in the public sphere is lengthy.

Yet, Tunisia has become the first Arab country to outlaw racial discrimination, which may inspire other countries in the region to take a serious stand on discrimination against racial minorities too.