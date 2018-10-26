The killing of Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi Arabia, potentially with the full knowledge of the de facto ruler of the country, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), was not a spontaneous and isolated incident.

As it becomes clear that the journalist’s murder was, in the words of Turkish President Erdogan, planned days in advance, the official Saudi account looks increasingly absurd.

At first glance, one might wonder why the Kingdom might risk so much to kill one single critical individual, but if one takes a closer look at recent Saudi policy, this desperate and savage act emerges from the kingdom’s increasing need to project its power across the region – a policy hinged upon promoting the image of MBS as a ‘reformist’ golden boy.

Khashoggi in this sense was a troublesome thorn in MBS’ side. Khashoggi was, after all, an insider dissident – he tragically became a skeleton in the Saudis' closet, figuratively speaking, because he knew about many of the other skeletons hidden away by the House of Saud.

What perhaps pushed MBS, or those working on his behalf, into this desperate act was precisely the fact that he too –this self-declared supporter of ‘democratic Islam’ of the Muslim Brotherhood variety – was taken seriously by the kind of people MBS himself wanted to garner favour with.

Khashoggi had a platform in the Washington Post, one of the most influential progressive newspapers in the world, from which he could launch his criticisms of the kingdom, its saviour MBS, and its imperialist turn during the ‘Arab Spring’ era.

There is a direct line between the self-immolation of Mohamed Bouazizi – whose death was the spark that lit the Arab spring against autocracy – and the killing of Khashoggi.

The intersecting factor between these two moments in time is the onset of regional counter-revolution – the manner in which MENA’s (Middle East and North Africa) very own version of the Ancien Regime reacted to the huge demographics of oppressed peoples moving against them.

To this end, Saudi Arabia, attempted to rise to the challenge of becoming the vanguard of such counter-revolution within its own perceived ‘zone of influence’.

Though the kind of protests such as those that led to the overthrow of Ben Ali, Mubarak, Gaddafi and Saleh, or indeed the revolution that rocked the Assad dynasty to its core, did not manifest in Saudi. The House of Saud saw in this wave of egalitarian and democratic change, the traces of its own future death.

In the nascent democracy in Egypt, the region’s largest Arabic-speaking country, led by political forces such as the Muslim Brotherhood offering a democratic alternative – Saudi Arabia saw a potential source of subversion to its populace.

In post-Gaddafi Libya, it feared the similar rise of the democratic General National Council and the National Salvation Government.

In Syria, it saw democratic groups affiliated, often loosely, to the Muslim Brotherhood, take leading roles in both the armed rebellion and the civil opposition.

In Yemen, right on its doorstep, it saw the democratic and Brotherhood-aligned Al Islah emerge as one of the largest political forces that would almost certainly do well in a democratic Yemen.

On all of these fronts, Saudi thus worked to undermine, manipulate and curtail these perceived existential threats.

In Egypt, Saudi and its junior partner in crime the UAE, financially backed the brutal counter-revolution against the first democratically elected president, namely Mohamed Morsi of the Brotherhood’s political wing the Freedom and Justice Party, while it has supported the tyrannical counter-revolutionary forces of Khalifa Haftar in Libya.