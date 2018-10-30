At Saturday’s summit in Istanbul between Turkey, Russia, France and Germany, the focus was on extending the September 17 Turkey-Russia ceasefire agreement reached in Sochi that spared Idlib a full-scale offensive by Bashar al-Assad’s regime and his supporters, and to “progress” on the political track.

The proposal to make the current ceasefire in Idlib into a permanent feature of the Syrian landscape is not without its problems.

For Western governments, the primary—and in many cases the only—concern when looking at Idlib is the presence of “fighters."

There is a concentration of militants in the province grouped around Tandheem Hurras al-Deen, the declared Al Qaeda formation in Syria, and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which has formally broken from Al Qaeda’s command structure.

The Turkish government has set up a series of military outposts in Idlib and set about trying to destroy the militant groups by hiving off the workable sections and eliminating the rest through political and kinetic warfare.

Forcing HTS and its leader, Ahmad al-Shara (Abu Muhammad al-Jolani), into dealing with Turkey has created serious ruptures within the different factions. But this is slow-going and has involved the Turks in some short-term compromises which have yet to bear fruit.

A Western diplomat in Ankara put it this way: whatever the problems of Turkey’s approach, “It’s not like anyone else has a better idea, other than killing everyone in Idlib.”

Russia has argued that Turkey’s method is too slow in Idlib, and “the festering abscess needs to be liquidated” in the time-tested manner of destruction of property and people on display in Aleppo, Deir Ezzor, and so many other places.

Moscow’s presentation of a pro-Assad conquest of Idlib as a counter-terrorism measure has found some resonance in Europe. Nonetheless, most Western states have come to see the preservation of the ceasefire as desirable.

Even if they could stomach the large-scale war crimes that would attend an indiscriminate Assad attack on Idlib—and even if they are unconcerned about the threat to the integrity of a NATO state—they are fearful of the prospect of millions of refugees potentially laced with terrorists being scattered into Turkey and then into Europe.

Will Europe fail to act, again?

Given that the fallout from an Idlib offensive is a potential internal security threat to the European Union, it would be expected that the EU’s leadership had some fairly robust strategies to ensure that the ceasefire in Idlib holds. Such expectations are misplaced.

At the press conference after the meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters: “We are counting on Russia to exert a very clear pressure on the [Assad] regime”.

In the first place, the Kremlin has almost no control over events in Syria—and has admitted as much. The Iranians control events on the ground, and Tehran shares with Assad the desire to recapture every inch of Syrian territory.

Added to this, Moscow’s focus has been on shoring-up Assad, militarily and politically; when it comes time to choose between letting its decrepit client regime suffer humiliation in Idlib or tip the balance with bombing support, there is little doubt what the Russians will do.

Moreover, the supposed divisions in the Russia and Assad-Iran positions, always vastly overstated, simply do not apply over Idlib. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was quite plain two weeks ago, stating in public that the ceasefire reached in Sochi was a “temporary agreement” and Turkey, a joint guarantor of this arrangement, would have to “leave [Syria]”.

On the political side, the Istanbul meeting resolved, as the final communiqué put it, to establish “by the end of the year … [a] Constitutional Committee … that would achieve the constitutional reform, paving the way for free and fair elections under the UN supervision …, with all Syrians, including members of the diaspora, eligible to participate”.

These two pieces can be considered separately.

Jim Jeffrey, the US Special Representative for Syria, bluntly threatened Assad (and his sponsors) stating that if he refuses to engage in the process of re-writing the constitution, his regime will be further sanctioned and the Americans will, “make life as miserable as possible for that flopping cadaver of a regime and let the Russians and Iranians, who made this mess, get out of it.”

Since Assad is in control of the security agencies, and in his lawless state there can scarcely be a more pointless exercise than parsing what is written in the constitution, it is all the more instructive that he refuses to even go through the motions. There are insufficient points of leverage to compel Assad even on a point this trivial.