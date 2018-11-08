MEXICO CITY – 11-year-old Ale, from Honduras, is excited about the cute ‘Hello Kitty’ socks she has found at the clothes donation table. She sits down next to her mother, Neptali, and puts them against her feet to see how they will look when she wears them.

Ale and Neptali are spending a few days in Mexico City, staying at the Jesus Martinez "Palillo" Stadium in the city’s west. With around 5,000 others from Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Guatemala they have travelled with a migrant caravan bound for the United States border.

The Mexico City government has allied with several humanitarian organisations including the Red Cross and UNHCR, providing food and clothing along with medical and legal advice.

“Here, we can rest, and eat something - before continuing our journey to the border,” Neptali tells TRT World, while Ale chats to some Honduran friends they have met on the journey.

The two have walked with the rest of the caravan the full 22 days it has taken to reach Mexico City from San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Hailing from rural Olancho state in the country’s mid-north, the young mother of six, says this is the first time she has been outside of Honduras and that “the journey has gone very well”.

“I don’t want to go back to Honduras,” she says, “I have brought nothing from there with me. I need to be moving forward, for my family.”

Neptali says she believes God is guiding her on a journey to a better life for her family, in the United States.

The Exodus

The migrant caravan is one of the biggest to pass through Central America in some time, and the journey has taken on Biblical proportions in name as well as size.

The collective identifier for the migrant caravan quickly became ‘The Exodus’, with the Mexico City government, for example, commenting on their plans for supporting ‘El Exodo’ [The Exodus] when it arrived in the Mexican capital.

As news of the caravan reached the US shortly before this week’s critical mid-term elections, President Trump used it to campaign for the Republican party, claiming an “invasion” of migrants from Central America was on its way and deploying troops to the US-Mexico border to deter them.

The Mexican federal government has also taken measures to deter the migrants. When the caravan arrived at the Mexican border with Guatemala, they were met by the army and federal police who used rubber bullets, riot shields, tear gas and helicopters to push back the arrivals.

One young Honduran man, 26-year-old Henry Diaz, was killed by rubber bullets.

Still, the thousands-strong caravan pressed on, receiving a much warmer welcome from local governments and Mexican citizens on the ground. They spent nights in small towns in the states of Oaxaca and Veracruz, receiving donations of food, blankets, clothing, and medicines along the way.

The 5,000 who arrived in Mexico City this week have been welcomed in the nation’s capital. In a press conference explaining the arrangements for the caravan, Nashieli Ramirez Hernandez, president of the Mexico City Human Rights Commission emphasised that, “the City has humanitarian obligations of solidarity to the migrants, which are to provide the basic aspects: health, food, shelter and security."

The ‘puente humanitario’, a group of service providers and advisors being coordinated the commission and the government of Mexico City include the UNHCR who are helping people to make decisions about their next steps.

As Mexico opens its arms, some will stay south of the border

For some on the caravan, Mexico will become their new home, not the United States.