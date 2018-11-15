The Palermo conference held by Italian prime minister Giueseppe Conte with the stated purpose of forging a new path for the unification of Libya’s various warring factions and a new timetable for elections was a complete diplomatic failure. In fact, was set up for failure.

It might be a mark of the plausibility of this entire endeavour that on the second day, the presence of some of the key players at the summit was still undetermined, while Trump and Putin barely acknowledged its existence, let alone attended it. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay withdrew from the conference on the last day.

Khalifa Haftar—the warlord who controls much of the east of the country and who started this phase of the war when, backed by Sisi’s Egypt and the UAE, launched ‘Operation Dignity’ against the allegedly Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated General National Congress (GNC)—seems to have only turned up in Palermo to make a point of not formally attending the conference.

The warlord refuses to sit down with representatives of Qatar, who he claims fund his ‘Islamist’ and ‘Al-Qaeda’ enemies.

Though one could write an entire book simply outlining the different actors involved in Libya’s low-level civil war, there are two main quasi-governmental forces vying for hegemony over the country: the House of Representatives (HoR), based in Tobruk and backed by Haftar’s ‘Libyan National Army’, and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), led by Libyan prime minister Fayez al-Sarraj and formed out of the UN Security Council-brokered Libyan Political Agreement.

In addition to this, there are the various remnants of the GNC, most recently known as the ‘National Salvation Government’ – these forces have mostly switched allegiance to the GNA, while their former allies have remained part of more extreme fighting forces.

Counter-revolution

Though counter-revolutionaries and conservatives in the West have decided to forsake a proper understanding of the dynamics within Libya to opt for absurd narratives of ‘NATO-backed jihadi chaos’ engulfing the country, the reality is that what we’re witnessing in Libya is not unusual after the fall of a 42-year-old tyranny.

The true complication, as ever, is geopolitics and not outside intervention per se, but intervention from forces that put their own narrow interests above those of the Libyan people.

And this is the true nature of the Palermo summit.

Earlier this year, President Macron of France blindsided Italy by holding a summit in Paris where the warring factions agreed ‘in principle’ to hold ‘credible and peaceful’ elections by December 10. But, as ever, all was not as it seemed.

Macron’s purpose was to ensure that Haftar, who only has the legitimacy of a well-funded warlord, was elevated to the same level or above the UN-backed GNA. Though the GNA would have to agree ‘in principle’ to elections, it could not recognise Haftar as long as he continues to make a point of not recognising and waging war against the GNA.

Palermo should thus firstly be seen as Italy’s attempt, in a throwback to the days where European powers would squabble over colonies (and the dark irony of France and Italy, two forces with genocidal imperialist histories in North Africa, vying for diplomatic power over Libya will not be lost on Libyans), to wrestle back the status of the main European power broker from France.

Whether the different powers agree to hold an election—even with a more realistic timetable of 2019 and not December as previously agreed to—or whether they agree to meet yet again, little will change on the ground as long as Khalifa Haftar is given power above and beyond the GNA.