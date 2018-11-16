The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) voted on Wednesday to lift sanctions imposed on Eritrea nearly 10 years ago in 2009, when Resolution 1907 was adopted, accusing Eritrea of supporting armed groups in Somalia.

The 15 members of the UNSC completed negotiations on Monday and agreed on a resolution drafted by Britain, lifting the arms embargo as well as some targeted sanctions and an asset freeze for individuals in the “Eritrean political and military leadership.”

The UNSC applied the sanctions because of allegations that Eritrea had been supporting “armed groups” and “undermining peace and reconciliation in Somalia.” Eritrea denies these allegations.

Andebrhan Welde Giorgis, a former Eritrean ambassador and President of Eri-Platform told TRT World that the sanctions were unjustified, as there was no “incontrovertible evidence” to prove Eritrea had in fact supported Al Shabab.

“Eritrea is domestically repressive and internationally reclusive,” he explained.

“The absence of rule of law, and reluctance to engage the international community to address its concerns led to isolation, and Ethiopia was then able to support sanctions and marginalise Eritrea.”

Former US assistant secretary of state for African affairs, Herman Cohen, also described the decision as a “gross miscarriage of justice”.

The two countries were divided when Italy took control of Eritrea in 1889. Ethiopia re-absorbed Eritrea as an autonomous territory but then annexed it completely in 1962.

This triggered hostilities which eventually turned into a guerrilla movement and then a war for independence. A two-year border dispute followed in 1998, killing close to 100,000 people. The Ethiopia-Eritrea Border Commission was established to mediate the border dispute, which Eritrea accepted and wanted upheld. Ethiopia rejected it, creating long military standoff between the two countries.

“Since the tragic war between Ethiopia and Eritrea from 1998 to 2000, a state of no peace, no war emerged between them,” said Martin Plaut, a senior fellow at the Institute of Commonwealth Studies and author of the book Understanding Eritrea.

When Ethiopia invaded Somalia in 2006 to oust the Union of Islamic Courts, Eritrea allegedly supported armed groups in both Ethiopia and Somalia.

“The Eritreans as a result were accused of supporting Al Shabab in Somalia and Oromo groups against Ethiopia, and quite frankly the Ethiopians did the same in reverse,” Plaut told TRT World.

“This conflict,” he continued, “dragged in the whole of the Horn of Africa destabilising the region, because the Eritreans saw ‘the enemy of my enemy as my friend’.”

Somalia and Ethiopia, supported by Djibouti which has an ongoing border dispute with Eritrea, worked to isolate Eritrea.

The region's resources as a result were spent on security rather than development, eventually exacerbating rather than addressing the root causes of a lot of the instability in the Horn.

The Eritreans viewed the sheer size of Ethiopia, as well as the border dispute and Ethiopia’s desire for access to the Red Sea, as an issue which posed an existential threat, but the tone of politics in the region radically changed after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in Ethiopia earlier this year.

Normalising relations: The Abiy effect

When political leaders meet, even when they’re allied, initial greetings are usually stolid, firm and formal. But when Prime Minister Ahmed disembarked from his plane in Asmara a few months ago, things panned out differently.

A wide smile appeared on the faces of both Eritrean President Afwerki and Prime Minister Ahmed.

In a matter of weeks, Ahmed accepted the ruling by the border commission, diplomatic ties were restored, a Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship was signed, flights resumed between the countries, phone lines reconnected and families separated by the war and its aftermath were brought back together.

Ahmed also visited Mogadishu, following an invitation by Somali President Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed. The two leaders issued a joint communique, vowing to develop trade, increase the free movement of goods and people and joint investment in four key ports.

By August 22, flights were resumed between Addis Ababa and Mogadishu for the first time in more than four decades.

This new trend of reconciliatory politics reached its culmination in a series of trilateral meetings between the leaders of Somalia, Ethiopia and Eritrea, focussing on regional economic integration and deeper cooperation.

Giorgis is hopeful about where things are going in the region but says the peace we are seeing is very fragile.

“The relationship between Abiy Ahmed and Isaias Afwerki is a personal one and is not an institutionalised state to state relationship,” he said.