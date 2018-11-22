Israel would be in big trouble without Saudi Arabia, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday, as he hailed Riyadh's role in Middle East, during a brief press conference.

"If you look at Israel, Israel would be in big trouble without Saudi Arabia. So what does that mean? (Is) Israel going to leave? Do you want Israel to leave? We have a very strong ally in Saudi Arabia," Trump told reporters at his Florida estate when asked about journalist Jamal Khashogg's killing and if he is holding Saudi highest levels accountable.

Backs Saudi crown prince

In another matter that has set off rule-of-law alarms, Trump also doubled down on his decision to accept Saudi Arabia's denial that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the October 2 assassination of Khashoggi –– and insisted that contrary to reports the CIA has not concluded otherwise.

"We have an ally that says that it did not commit, at the top level - the crown prince, the king - they did not commit this atrocity."

"The CIA doesn’t say they did it, they do point out certain things and in pointing out those things you can conclude that maybe he did or maybe he didn’t," the US president.

Trump said Riyadh has been a "very strong ally" of the United States which has created "tremendous wealth and a tremendous amount of jobs in their purchases."