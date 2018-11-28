CHILPANCINGO, Mexico — As the first caravan of migrants coming from Central America left the stadium where they were accommodated in Mexico City for the next stop on their way to the US border, another group of refugees were gathering in Chichihualco, a small town at the base of the sierra mountain region that surrounds Chilpancingo, capital city of the state of Guerrero.

Dubbed by some Mexican media outlets as ‘the other caravan’, these 1600 men, women and children are not seeking asylum from beyond Mexico's borders - they are fleeing deadly violence in the sierra mountain region. The arrivals to Chichihualco 22 days ago were from small towns located further up the mountain range. They fled their homes when their neighbourhoods became the site of armed conflicts related to the expansion of territory for organised crime. The ‘narco’ drug trade is particularly well-established in the region where around 50,000 people are involved in farming opium poppies.

Roberto, a tall young man from the town of Filo de Caballos in the municipality of Leonardo Bravo, told TRT World that he fled with his wife and their two-year-old daughter on November 11 when he heard that armed civilians were making threats to others in the neighbourhood. Houses, including his, were being looted as they left.

One of the protagonists of the conflict in Filo de Caballos was comunitarios from the community police group of Tlacotepec, the Policia Comunitario General Heliodoro Castillo. Tlacotepec is a city further up the mountain range. There is strong speculation that the group is linked to Onésimo “El Necho” Marquina Chapa, a well-known figure in organised crime in the sierra, where control of gold-mining territory is also in play.

Roberto is staying in the auditorium along with hundreds of others from the same town. He has sent his wife and child to another town several hours drive away. “They were very frightened and I want them to be safe,” he said.

The confrontations between armed civilian and police elements have left total disorder and destruction in their wake. Eight towns in the municipalities of Leonardo Bravo and Eduardo Neri are mostly deserted. In Filo de Caballos the comunitarios from Tlacotepec patrol the streets, as do the Guerrero state police. The streets are dominated by burned-out cars and family homes have been looted and are pockmarked with bullet holes. The number of dead and injured has yet to be confirmed.

The auditorium in Chichihualco, a worn building usually used for sports matches and community events, is now filled with fold-up tables, a makeshift kitchen and donated goods. In the evenings, the displaced people sleep on thin rubber mats normally used for gymnastics. “It’s so cold, sleeping on the floor”, one elderly man said. “The children are getting sick, they’re not going to school, there’s nothing to do all day. We all have families and jobs … we want to return but there’s no security and no government. Help can’t come fast enough.”

Cycle of violence continues

In the previous week, some of the displaced attempted to go home. They turned back when they were shot at, returning once more to the relative, bare-bones safety in Chichihualco.