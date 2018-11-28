Senior members of President Donald Trump's cabinet urged US senators on Wednesday not to downgrade ties with Saudi Arabia over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying it would be a mistake for national security and would not push Saudis in a better direction at home.

After repeated calls from members of Congress for a strong US response, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis briefed the Senate behind closed doors about Saudi Arabia, the October 2 murder of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, and on the civil war in Yemen.

"The October murder of Saudi national Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey has heightened the Capitol Hill caterwauling and media pile-on. But degrading US-Saudi ties would be a grave mistake for the national security of the US and its allies," Pompeo wrote in a blog post released shortly before the briefing.

Speaking to reporters, Pompeo said there was no direct evidence connecting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Khashoggi killing.

"There is no direct reporting connecting the crown prince to the order to murder Jamal Khashoggi," he said.

Trump has dismissed a CIA assessment that the Saudi crown prince ordered Khashoggi's killing.

Trump last week vowed to remain a "steadfast partner" of Saudi Arabia and said it was not clear whether the prince knew about the plan to kill Khashoggi.

Congress reaction

Those comments further angered members of the US Congress, including some of Trump's fellow Republicans, who have demanded an investigation of potential involvement by the crown prince.

Republican Senator Bob Corker said after the briefing it was apparent to everyone in the room that the crown prince was responsible for Khashoggi's death.

"We have a problem here. We understand that Saudi Arabia is an ally, of sorts, and a semi-important country," said Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "We also have a crown prince that's out of control."

Democratic Senator Bob Menendez said Washington was basically telling an ally "you can kill with impunity."

"It is outrageous that we are willing to turn our eye away from such a murder because we have 'interests,'" he said.