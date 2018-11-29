Argentinian legal authorities took initial action on Wednesday to consider a request from Human Rights Watch to prosecute Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for alleged crimes against humanity.

The rights group's move is apparently aimed at embarrassing the crown prince as he attends the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires this week.

Federal Judge Ariel Lijo agreed to a request by prosecutor Ramiro Gonzalez to determine if other entities are investigating the prince for possible crimes against humanity before deciding whether to open an investigation in Argentina.

Argentina's legal system allows cases to be brought against crimes against humanity allegedly committed elsewhere. But it is unlikely anything will happen soon, given the time it will take the judge to make a decision after the request for information from Yemen, Turkey and the International Criminal Court is filed by the Argentinian foreign ministry.

The judge has also asked rights groups to provide details supporting allegations against the prince.