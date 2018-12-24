The protests erupted on December 19 in the city of Atbara, in Nile River state in northeastern Sudan.

The demonstrations broke out over an increase in the price of bread to 3 pounds from 1 pound because of the lack of subsidised flour in the state.

At least 12 demonstrators are already dead and several dozen have been injured in police firing, according official and witnesses.

However, leading Sudanese opposition figure Sadiq al-Mahdi claims the death toll has reached to 22.

Here is a quick recap on what happened in the country last week.

23 December

Sudan’s military pledged to stand by President Omar Bashir, according to a tweet by the country’s state news agency, a timely show of support as the embattled leader faces ongoing street protests decrying worsening economic conditions and demanding that he step down.

“The armed forces assert that it stands behind its leadership and its keen interest in safeguarding the people’s achievements and the nation’s security, safety along with its blood, honor and assets,” said the tweet, quoting a military statement.

Sudan's doctors will go on an indefinite strike in the first of a series of work stoppages amid protests calling on the country's long-time leader, President Omar al Bashir, to step down, an umbrella coalition of professional unions said on Sunday.

In a statement, it said the doctors will continue to deal with emergencies during the strike, which begins Monday and aims to "paralyse" the government and deny it much-needed revenues.

The coalition also called on citizens to continue their street protests, which entered their fifth day Sunday, according to activists, with demonstrations in several cities.

22 December

Sudanese authorities arrested 14 leaders of an opposition coalition on Saturday, a spokesman for the grouping said.

Farouk Abu Issa, the 85-year-old head of the National Consensus Forces, one of the country's two main opposition parties, was among those detained after an opposition meeting in the capital Khartoum, said spokesman Sadiq Youssef.

"We demand their immediate release, and their arrest is an attempt by the regime to stop the street movements," Youssef said, adding that Abu Issa was in poor health and had been transferred to hospital after his detention

21 December

Some of the demonstrators chanted: “The people want the fall of the regime”- a slogan used in the “Arab Spring” protests.