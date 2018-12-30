The Italian parliament on Saturday passed the government's 2019 budget just ahead of an end-year deadline, following last week's deal with the European Commission which calmed financial markets and averted a risk of fines against Rome.

Italy re-drafted the budget and cut the deficit next year to 2.04 percent of gross domestic product after Brussels rejected its original target of 2.4 percent, saying it broke EU fiscal rules. This year's deficit is seen at 1.9 percent.

The budget, presented to parliament in October, overcame its final hurdle on Saturday when the government comfortably won a vote of confidence on the bill in the Chamber of Deputies by 327 to 228.

The confidence motion marked the end of an acrimonious debate in which opposition lawmakers complained that the last-minute deal with Brussels meant they had no time to properly assess or debate the amended package of measures.

A few hundred supporters of the centre-left Democratic Party protested outside parliament.

The budget's flagship policies, pushed through by the coalition of the anti-establishment Five-Star Movement and the right-wing League, are a new income support scheme known as the "citizens' wage" and a reduction in the retirement age.

Other measures include tax cuts for the self-employed, higher taxes on banks, insurers and gambling companies, and a partial amnesty that allows low-earners to settle tax disputes with the authorities by paying a limited sum.