In late 2017, Saudi Arabia announced the detention of hundreds of business tycoons, including members of the royal family, in an anti-corruption purge. Saudi authorities said it was a long-awaited clampdown on a system of privilege that has made a select few super-rich in the kingdom.

Then came reports that the campaign might be a ruse for Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (also known as MBS) to solidify his hold over the country by sidelining competitors and taking control of companies such as MBC, a popular Arabic broadcaster and the Saudi Binladin Group, the construction conglomerate.

This week, Riyadh announced the end of the anti-corruption drive, but questions linger over what has been achieved.

“For many years there has been a concern about corruption in Saudi Arabia. I have had businessmen tell me that minor princes from time to time grab pieces of their deals,” Robert Jordan, a former US ambassador to Saudi Arabia, tells TRT World.

“I think this young crown prince has used the excuse of fighting corruption as a means of settling scores and consolidating his power.”

The Saudi authorities say they have recovered more than $100 billion in assets — cash, real estate and companies — after settlements with 87 individuals. Another 56 cases have not been settled while eight people who refused to confess face charges.

No details were shared about how the wealth acquired by these individuals was illegal in the first place. It also remains unclear what legal means have been used for the settlements.

The secrecy with which the deals have been struck without any public disclosure has raised more questions than it has provided answers.

“There was no investigation by an independent authority. No process followed in the sense that no case was taken to court, no sentence made,” Marwa Fatafta, a MENA region coordinator for Transparency International, the corruption watchdog, tells TRT World. “The people were just handpicked and thrown in the hotel.”

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October last year is a “clear indication this anti-corruption campaign was politically motivated,” she says.

The absence of an independent judiciary or any oversight mechanism gives Saudi rulers, including MBS, a lot of power over how they will use the seized assets.

“The royal family and the government are one, there isn’t any state structure as such,” says Fatafta.

“They have monopoly over certain sectors. Through patronage they win contracts. It’s like having a big cake and then giving different cuts to members of the royal family.”

The arrests and detentions coincided with Saudi Arabia’s attempt to push through major economic reforms as part of its Vision 2030 programme, which will help reduce reliance on oil as its main source of income.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, earns about 70 percent of its export revenue, or $167 billion (according to 2017 figures), from the sale of oil and petroleum products. The increased dependence on hydrocarbons has blotted the size of government and stifled the private sector.