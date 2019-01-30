“The situation is awful here in the Old City. There’s wounded people that have no medicine, nothing to eat, and nothing to drink. Many can’t move and are just waiting for their fate to be met. Many are using handsaws to cut off infected limbs and then covering wounds with electrical tape. Others have died under indiscriminate bombing by Egypt, UAE, and France,” Ghaith al Sanusi, a Libyan activist from the city of Derna, Libya, told TRT World via telephone.

The oil-rich port city of Derna is nestled amongst the desert, green mountains, and the Mediterranean Sea in eastern Libya. Its population of approximately 100,000-150,000 has born witness to some of the worst atrocities carried out in the country since the Libyan Revolution (also referred to as the first Libyan civil war) began in 2011 and subsequently morphed into civil war.

Today, however, the residents of Derna, particularly in the Old City, are subjected to “unimaginable horrors,” and are victims of what the United Nations has described as a “hidden human calamity,” with accounts of booby-trapped buildings, forced disappearances, mass torture, and aerial bombardment of residential homes becoming ever more widespread.

Residents and humanitarian workers have complained that Haftar-aligned militias are blocking aid from reaching the city.

Maria de Valle Ribeiro, the UN Deputy Special Representative for Libya, voiced her growing concern for the growing humanitarian crisis by stating earlier this month that she’s “deeply concerned by the escalation of hostilities in the eastern city of Derna and the consequent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in parts of the city.”

She firmly calls for “unconditional, unimpeded and sustained humanitarian access to the affected civilians in the old city,” and urges all conflict parties to respect and protect civilians and civilian facilities, and to “strictly adhere to their obligations under International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights Law.”

Haftar - a legitimate force?

Whereas the city’s residents were under siege by ISIS (Daesh) in 2014-15, today it’s General Khalifa Haftar, commander of the Libyan National Army, who is bombing and starving these long besieged people.

The Libyan National Army (LNA) was established after the death of Muammar Gaddafi, and the collapse of his government, in 2011. The LNA split at the start of the ongoing second Libyan Civil War in 2014, however, with Haftar taking control of the “anti-terrorist” faction of the security force, and then acting independently of the country’s political authorities.

The once-exiled Haftar, who resided in the United States and was allegedly trained and managed by the CIA in the hope of overthrowing Gaddafi during the Cold War period, seeks total control of the country, the same way Gaddafi ruled over Libya for four decades.

“Just to make things clear, the Libyan National Army is an anti-democracy militia led by the war criminal Haftar, which is conducting a slow but vicious and bloody coup d’etat,” Ahmed Sewehli, co-founder of the Misrata Psychiatry Department and the former head of mental health in Libya, told TRT World.

“It’s not Libya’s official army – the Libyan Army – which is headquartered in the capital Tripoli.”

Foreign backers make it worse

Haftar is being supplied by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and France, which is not only a violation of the UN arms embargo on Libya but also tacit support for what are objectively war crimes in the country.

France, Egypt and the UAE are providing military support to the LNA for one simple reason: they believe he’s the right man to battle “Islamic extremists” in Libya, which is an absurdity given Haftar’s militias comprise of some of the most ruthless, violent and anti-democratic extremists in the country.