At least 26 people were killed when a bus in southwest Pakistan burst into flames after crashing with an oil tanker on Monday, officials said.

According to a local official, the bus carrying 40 passengers was heading from the southern city of Karachi to Panjgur district, when it crashed in Lasbela district.

"We have recovered 24 bodies from the vehicle. All of them were burned," local administration chief in Lasbela district, Shabir Mengal, told AFP.

"The bus is very hot from the inside, we are taking out bodies slowly."