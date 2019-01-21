HARARE — As Zimbabwe grapples with a youth revolt over a fuel hike amidst a flailing economy and severe economic crisis, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has cancelled his trip to Davos, Switzerland, where he was supposed to attend the World Economic Forum this week.

So far the Zimbabwean police and paramilitary forces have shot dead eight people and nearly 70 people have been injured. Internet shutdowns are frequent. The protestors have given Mnangagwa a 30-day ultimatum to get things right or else they will be back on the streets.

While the fuel hike became the main trigger for the protests, the long-simmering discontentment over the country’s economic turmoil and rampant unemployment has added to young people’s rage.

Manangagwa justified the massive increase in fuel prices as the only way of ending the three-month long fuel shortages, however, the move was seen by economic analysts more as a desperate fundraising ploy. Close scrutiny of the new prices showed that government tax (excise duty) alone made up more than two-thirds of the new price of $3,11 and $3,31 for diesel and petrol respectively. The government of Zimbabwe is broke.

The fuel price hike came as doctors were ending a 40-day strike for better salaries and working conditions while other government workers had given the state a 14-day notice to strike for better pay. Workers are struggling as in December alone inflation rose by more than 40 percent.

In this environment the young people of Zimbabwean – who account for up to 60 percent of the 15 million-strong population – find themselves idle and disillusioned from sunrise to sunset. These include hundreds of thousands of university and college graduates as well as school leavers, some of whom have not worked for decades.

It was therefore not surprising that when former president of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe was deposed, they had high hopes. Mnangagwa replaced Mugabe with a promise of “a new Zimbabwe, with a thriving and open economy, jobs for its youths, opportunities for investors and democracy and equal rights for all”.

The eagerly-awaited jobs that he promised are yet to arrive. Instead, more people have been losing jobs as businesses either downsize or close altogether due to the harsh operating environment, which is highlighted by severe foreign currency shortages.

This has only served to try young people’s patience.

For decades, Zimbabweans were considered a docile people, due in part to older generations who have seared in their minds the traumatic memories of wartime and post-war brutalities and know better than to challenge those in power.

However, a new generation that was born decades after the much-talked-of war and only knows unemployment, abject poverty and hopelessness cannot be sustained on a thin diet of empty promises and threats anymore. Without jobs, assets and – more importantly – hope, this is an angry generation with nothing to lose.

When the country's main labour body, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions, responded to the fuel price hike by calling for a three-day national shutdown, it was seized upon with alacrity as it presented another opportunity for these frustrated young people to vent their pent-up anger on Mnangagwa and his administration. It was the latest of around half-a-dozenanti-government protests that the Mnangagwa administration has had to contend with since coming into power just over a year ago.

“The government has underestimated the enormous challenge posed by the growing numbers of the young, unemployed and desperate,” Dr Alex Magaisa, a law teacher at the UK-based University of Kent, told TRT World.

“Their parents and older brothers and sisters may have been patient over the years but this is because they had memory of a better past and always clung on to it."