Wealth inequality around the world is "out of control" and doing particular harm to women, anti-poverty campaigner Oxfam warned Monday ahead of the annual gathering of business and political leaders in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

Oxfam, which has for years been trying to bring attention to the issue ahead of the World Economic Forum, said in a report that billionaire fortunes increased by 12 percent last year, the equivalent of $2.5 billion a day, while the 3.8 billion people who make up the world's poorest half saw their wealth decline by 11 percent.

"This is not inevitable, this is unacceptable," Winnie Byanyima, Oxfam International's executive director said in an interview with AP.

In the report, which is based on figures from Credit Suisse' Wealth Databook and Forbes' annual list of billionaires, Oxfam said the number of billionaires has almost doubled since the financial crisis a decade ago yet tax rates on the wealthy and corporations have fallen to their lowest levels in decades.

"While corporations and the super-rich enjoy low tax bills, millions of girls are denied a decent education and women are dying for lack of maternity care," Byanyima said.