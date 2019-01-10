WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iraq deploys special forces in Kirkuk amid KRG flag dispute
Kirkuk Governor Saeed al Jabouri is calling for calm after Iraqi security forces dispersed a rally on Tuesday by supporters of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) after the latter began waving KRG flags.
Iraq deploys special forces in Kirkuk amid KRG flag dispute
A mosque and market in Kirkuk, Iraq. File photo. / AFP
January 10, 2019

Iraqi special forces deployed in Kirkuk on Thursday after the provincial governor on Wednesday asked the central government in Baghdad to send military reinforcements to the region after members of a Kurdish political party raised the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) flag over a political party headquarters.

Iraqi security forces in Kirkuk on Tuesday dispersed a rally by supporters of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) after the latter began waving KRG flags.

Iraq's counter-terrorism chief gave KRG President Barham Saleh's PUK until noon on Friday to lower the KRG flag over the building.

The Erbil-based KRG had controlled oil-rich Kirkuk province from mid-2014 until late 2017.

Kirkuk Governor Saeed al Jabouri has reportedly urged local residents to refrain from any activities that could aggravate tensions further.

“We have directed the security forces to address the situation with a view to safeguarding the city’s security and stability," he was quoted as saying.

Al Jabouri reportedly requested that Baghdad send military reinforcements “to thwart those who would attempt to undermine security."

Violation of Iraq's constitution

Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi appealed to Saleh after the flag was raised on Tuesday evening.

Recommended

Abdel Mahdi spoke by telephone to the KRG president, who was on a visit to Qatar, the premier's office said.

Abdel Mahdi said that flying the flag above party headquarters in Kirkuk was "a violation of the [Iraqi] constitution."

He suggested the matter be referred to the Supreme Court.

Reaction by Iraqi Turkmen Front

The Iraqi Turkmen Front on Wednesday criticised PUK supporters for raising the flag, saying the move was intended “to raise tensions."

“[Raising KRG flags] violates both the law and the Iraqi state’s sovereignty over Kirkuk,” the front said in a statement.

In October 2017, Iraqi federal forces moved into several areas “disputed” between Baghdad and Erbil, including Kirkuk.

The deployments were accompanied by the withdrawal from these areas of Kurdish Peshmerga fighters loyal to the KRG.

The moves came shortly after the KRG held a referendum on regional independence that was ruled illegal by Iraq's Supreme Court and widely condemned by states in the region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change