The Trump administration is all over the map when it comes to US foreign policy. The White House’s constant unpredictability sends shockwaves worldwide with Trump’s tweets from December about the US military withdrawing from Syria being a salient example.

This week, top administration officials are busy travelling the Middle East in a grand effort to ensure Washington’s friends that the US remains committed to defeating the so-called Islamic State (Daesh), pushing back against Iran, and protecting American allies. But not all of America’s allies are taking much comfort in rhetoric from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security advisor John Bolton.

Clearly, the US administration has a major credibility crisis that is undermining Washington’s vital interests in the global arena with the conflict in Syria being a case in point.

On January 8, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly rejected Bolton’s statement made one day earlier in Israel. Erdogan declared that Bolton made a “serious mistake” by pledging to ensure Ankara’s nonaggression against “the Kurds” following the US military’s planned withdrawal from northern Syria.

Of course, by saying the “Kurds”, Bolton was only referring to the US-backed militia, the People’s Protection Units (YPG), the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist group, which has been governing parts of northern Syria since July 2012 and receiving American support since 2014/2015.

Erdogan’s blunt words, made from a Justice and Development Party (AK Party) parliamentary group meeting at the Grand National Assembly in Turkey’s capital, signal Ankara’s growing unease in response to signs that the US may be walking back on plans to withdraw its forces from northern Syria, as Trump announced last month.

Moreover, the Turkish president’s rebuke of Bolton’s statement was about communicating to the Trump administration that Ankara perceives the American leadership’s language to be incredibly insensitive to Turkey’s national security interests at a time in which Ankara is considering possible military action in northern Syria to combat the YPG. Several days prior, Pompeo’s “don’t slaughter the Kurds” remarks also prompted a similar response from Ankara.

The continued use of this language from top Trump administration officials irks Turkey’s tremendously and convinces officials in Ankara that the US remains out of touch with Turkey’s national security dilemmas.

Bolton’s words that Turkey should avoid waging military operations that are “not fully coordinated with and agreed to by the United States at a minimum, so they don’t endanger our troops” strongly imply that the US-YPG partnership may continue to be a long lasting issue of contention in Ankara-Washington relations despite healthy improvements in other areas of bilateral affairs beginning in late 2018.