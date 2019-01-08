KABUL — When 2019 arrived in Kabul, it did so under a haze of dirt, smoke and fog.

As with so many winter nights, the city’s six million residents were struggling to keep warm by burning everything from wood — usually reserved for the financially comfortable — sawdust, coal, plastic, car tyres and anything else at their disposal.

Whether it was one of the newly constructed high rises, where rents can top out at $1,000 a month, or the dozens of informal settlements and internally displaced person (IDP) camps that dot the Afghan capital, streams of smoke were constantly rising into the air, and will continue to do so nearly all winter.

This, combined with the exhaust fumes from millions of vehicles — many of them rickety, gas guzzling relics that pump out black smoke from their tail pipes — and a lack of precipitation, has left a massive physical and emotional toll on the Afghan capital’s nearly six million residents.

Violence and viruses

Across the city, tens of thousands of people are trying to deal with the country’s 40 percent unemployment rate by turning to the informal economy, which often requires them to work on the streets as kebab sellers, money exchangers, shoe cobblers, street-side barbers and day labourers.

Jalil, one of a dozen shoe cobblers who spend 10 hours a day on the street outside the city’s iconic Haji Yaqoub Mosque, knows that working in the open leaves him susceptible not only to attacks by groups like the Taliban and so-called Daesh forces, but also to the various health effects of spending hours breathing in fumes.

“Look at us, we sit out on the side of the street all day,” Jalil says as a middle-aged man waits for his black knock-off Gucci loafers to be polished. The traffic of the the world’s fifth fastest growing city whirs past while Jalil tends to the layers of dirt and mud that have caked the man’s faux-leather shoes.

“We feel the cold and breathe the dirty air that mixes with the fumes from the cars that pass by,” Jalil says.

For more than a week he’s suffered from a cough, sore throat and a sense of dizziness, all of which his doctor attributes to the dirty air Jalil breathes in seven days a week. Like millions of other Afghans, Jalil has been prescribed an antibiotic, Amoxicillin, and a cough syrup for his symptoms.

The proliferation of antibiotics among the Afghan people only adds to the worries of doctors in the country.

Najmusama Shefajo, an OB-GYN doctor who spends her days shuffling between three clinics in the city, is especially worried by the low quality of antibiotics being sold in the country.

“People’s immune systems are already weak due to the lack of nutrition and the poor air quality, when you add poor quality antibiotics to that, it only compounds everything,” she says.

The spread of antibiotics

Shefajo says the over-reliance on low-grade antibiotics means too many patients are prescribed high dosages or extremely powerful antibiotics for even colds and flu.

“We can cure them once with these really heavy drugs, but what do we do the next time they get sick?” she asks.

As a gynaecologist, Shefajo is especially worried of the impact the winter air, heavy with smoke and pollution, has on pregnant women and their children. She says so far this year, at least 10 percent of her patients have complained of weather and pollution-related illnesses.

“So many of my patients tell me they don’t even want to step out in the dark, black air, because they feel suffocated just walking around in the open,” she explains.

Aware of the chemistry and biology behind their illnesses, Shefajo recommends that pregnant women, the elderly and children avoid venturing outside as much as possible during the winter.

“Cold weather is breeding ground for bacteria, they love it,” says Shefajo. She explains that each winter the city’s already polluted air is filled with hundreds of strains of bacteria floating around and multiplying.