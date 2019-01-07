As the two-day trade talks between the United States and China kick off in Beijing, businesses and investors in both countries are pinning hopes on a favourable outcome that could boost their sagging economies.

A US delegation led by Jeffrey Gerrish, a deputy trade representative, is meeting its Chinese counterpart on Monday and Tuesday in what is being seen as a huddle to prepare ground for more concrete talks between senior leaders at a later date.

Yet, economic and financial stress in the world’s two leading markets has put the spotlight on the ministerial-level talks.

Experts have underscored the urgency in finding a way out of the lingering trade dispute which saw both sides hit each other with tariffs last year.

This latest meeting follows a truce struck by US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on December 1. As per that agreement, both sides will refrain from using more tariffs until early March.

No one’s gain

In times in which integrated global supply chains and cross-border investments are all too common, the fallout from the trade war hit home last week when iPhone maker Apple reported a gloomy sales outlook.

The American tech giant said it slashed its quarterly forecast for the first time in 15 years as sales in China, the world’s largest market for smartphones, cooled.

The news was enough to send US stocks sliding and raise concerns about a general drop in demand for other products.

Besides the financial implications, the trade dispute has also hit companies that source parts and components from China and then target Chinese consumers with the final product.

American electric car maker Tesla is one example. Its Model S and Model X cars, built in California, depend on Chinese components. The cars are then shipped to China. Additional tariffs had negatively impacted its business.