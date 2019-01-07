China has approved a law to ‘improve’ its policy of creating a Chinese form of Islam, whichis set to impact thesignificant Muslim population in the communist country.

According to the Global Times, the English-language state-owned daily, state-sanctioned representatives from local religious associations ineight Chinese provinces discussed a five-year plan on the ‘sinicisation of Islam’ - the attempt to construct a form of Islam more in line with official state ideology.

The effort comes as an ambitious bid to ‘redefine’ the practices of Islam and ‘align’ the beliefs of Muslims with the Communist Party of China’s (CPC) policies and traditional Chinese culture.

Islam entered China through trading routes and merchants, with first contact established in the 7th Century,and hasbeen part of Chinese society for more than 1,000 years.

The head of the China Islamic Association, a state-sanctioned body, appealed to the different local organisations toimplementthe measures,combiningsocialist core values, laws and traditional culture in lectures to Muslims,by providing them with the necessary indoctrination.

Journalists David Gitter and Julia Bowie criticised the ‘sinicisation policies in an article for the Tokyo-based The Diplomat, stating: “The various comments by these officials [of the CPC) ... will play a key role in ramping up pressure on religious groups. The sinicisation campaign will be directed at members of all religions, and will focus on … theological changes.”