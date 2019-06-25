The Chairman of Russia’s State Duma's International Affairs Committee, Leonid Slutsky, was in a buoyant mood on Tuesday after it was announced that his country was readmitted into the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), stating that Russia will no longer tolerate "any more sanctions, no matter how insignificant."

PACE, which is ostensibly tasked with the responsibility of upholding human rights, democracy and the rule of law, stripped Russia of its voting rights in 2014 after it invaded Crimea and backed militants in the East of Ukraine which has resulted in more than 13,000 deaths.

Speaking to TRT World, James Nixey, Head of the Russia and Eurasia Programme at Chatham House, wasn’t surprised by PACE’s decision to readmit Russia.

“The Council of Europe has had a long and dishonourable record of conceding to Russian diplomacy, through a mixture of corruption, coercion and bribery,” said Nixey.

“Even without these methods, there is also an innate desire in the PACE structures and many of its member states to allow Russia in.”

In a vote of 118 for and 62 against with ten abstentions, PACE lifted one of the first sets of sanctions that had bedevilled and ostracised Russia internationally.

Russia responded in 2016 by boycotting the assembly and has since 2017 refused to pay its annual contribution of $37.5 million, which amounted to almost 7 percent of the council's annual budget.

The country’s re-admission to the international body is a victory for Russia’s diplomacy, after threats to leave the body totally if it were not allowed back in time for the election of a new secretary-general on June 26.