Documents have been submitted to the International Criminal Court (ICC), charging the European Union with “crimes against humanity” over the deaths of African migrants and refugees attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya into Europe.

“This Crimes Against Humanity investigation will provide evidence that the EU had criminal intention and enacted a policy that would ensure deaths,” said lawyer Juan Bronco in an interview with TRT World.

Branco, is of the two human rights lawyers who are demanding accountability in the ICC.

The documents submitted claim that EU policy is “causing the death of thousands of human beings per year”.

By forcing back and not allowing migrants and refugees to leave Libya, the European bloc was fuelling “murder, deportation, imprisonment, enslavement, torture, rape, persecution and other inhuman acts” against migrants in Libya.

“The main evidence is in the overall pattern the European Union followed over these past years,” Bronco said, adding that the organisation had adopted policies knowing they would result in an increase in deaths.

According to the International Organization for Migration`s Missing Migrant Project, over 540 people have drowned in the Mediterranean Sea so far this year with 107 of those in just the last few months. The numbers are expected to continue to rise as the summer season approaches, when calmer weather means more migrant crossings.

The charges being levelled against the EU at the ICC go well beyond accusations of willful negligence in the deaths of many thousands of refugees and directly claims that after ending Operation Mare Nostrum, the EU began an insidious campaign to externalise authority to criminal elements in Libya known to commit murder, torture, rape, and who are responsible for the enslavement of migrants.

“We presented a cable to German Chancellor Angela Merkel from the Ambassador from Germany to Niger, in which he said he has visited the migrant camps in Libya and the camps were “concentration-like camps”.

“Three days later Merkel knowing this signs an agreement extending its cooperation with the Libyan coastguard knowing full well what conditions she was sending migrants back to,” Bronco said.

Criminalising help to migrants

The EU also began to criminalise NGO Search and Rescue operations (SARs) after realising that migrants were still risking their lives on rafts to cross the sea and that NGOs were struggling, but succeeding in filling the void left by Italian Navy operations.

“The EU transition from a Search and Rescue perspective to a repressive perspective didn't work out because the migrants simply had nothing to lose. Individuals planning to cross the Med were ready to take the risk of drowning to get to Europe.

“They knew in advance that their policy would ensure death, but once they realised the deaths they were causing alone was not enough to deter migrants, the EU first started criminalising NGOs who were conducting SARs to make sure that people would die, basically,” said Bronco

A debate began brewing inside Italy and the wider EU due to a leaked memo written by Frontex, a Poland-based security firm tasked with securing EU borders. In the leaked memo, Frontex claimed that NGOs conducting rescue missions had been colluding with people smugglers inside Libya.

Frontex said that the NGOs had inadvertently created a "pull factor" that led smugglers to use less fuel and unstable boats - with the expectation that rescue crews would transfer refugees into their own boats closer to the shores of Libya - which has led to increasing deaths.